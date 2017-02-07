Terrorists can freely move across EU

Turkey has been targeted by every terrorist group in the region because it is the only country embarking on a total war against every kind of terrorism. The Turkish military and police are fighting this battle not only within the country's borders, but also in Syria and Iraq.



Turkey is also paying heavy costs in this counterterror fight. Several terrorist groups have jointly organized suicide bomb attacks in various cities in Turkey, killing dozens. It's the mothers that are constantly shedding tears in the face of these atrocities.



The funerals of military and police officers killed by terrorists evoke reactions and tears from citizens across the country. Despite all the suffering, the Turkish people are embracing each other and supporting the counterterror fight with all their determination.



They are so aware of the deadly threat terrorism poses to humanity that they can say, "We can sacrifice our sons to eradicate terrorism," while shedding tears for their loss.



In brief, Turkey and Turkish citizens side with the total war on terrorism that aims to annihilate the terrorists and terrorist groups that have tormented the people of Turkey.



But what is the rest of the world doing? Why do they, particularly in the EU, only watch what is happening? When a terrorist attack takes place, messages of condemnation pour in from all across the world. This is definitely a positive indication, but remains short of offering a solution.



Messages condemning terrorism do not end terrorism. Thanks to Turkey's total war against terrorist groups, the citizens of many EU countries can sleep soundly at night. The terrorist groups are currently endeavoring to defend themselves in Syria and Iraq. They are also trying to sabotage Turkey's determined fight by organizing bloody attacks in Turkey.



Meanwhile, Fetullah Gülen, the leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) who regularly orders his organization to commit violent acts, can manage the activities of his organization that undermine humanity from his residence located in the U.S. while authorities remain mere spectators and do nothing to prevent this.



The situation is also similar in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Many FETÖ members disguised as military officers or prosecutors can freely maintain their terrorist activities in these countries. Yet, they are charged with killing civilians, bombarding buildings and contributing to a coup attempt in Turkey on the night of July 15. Isn't it scandalous for these terrorists to maintain their activities in these countries?



Here are some facts about FETÖ from Der Spiegel, which is strongly opposed to Turkey, "Although gradually declining within Turkey, the organization's establishments abroad are gaining importance. In Germany alone, [FETÖ] owns some 150 private teaching institutions, 30 schools, various journals, websites, radio and TV stations along with more than 10 dialogue centers."



The news magazine also reads, "The ones leaving the organization do characterize the organization as a secretive Islamic group led by Fetullah Gülen."



The magazine also defines FETÖ as an anti-democratic organization, affirming Turkey's arguments.



Despite that, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have not taken any measures to prevent the group's activities just as they have not stopped the outlawed PKK and its Syrian offshoots, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG).



However, Turkey is maintaining this fight for the sake of the EU. On Sunday, simultaneous operations were launched in 28 provinces against Daesh, during which the houses and offices of Daesh members were raided with support from the special operations team. Some 690 people suspected of links with Daesh were detained as a result of the simultaneous raids.



In an operation conducted in İzmir province, a few books written by Gülen were seized from the houses of Daesh suspects. Police also reported that some of the detained were in the midst of arranging a new attack.



As can be seen, Turkey gives terrorists no respite. But when will EU countries, particularly Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, wake up from their sleep? Hopefully, they can manage to do so before it is too late and before the danger touches them.