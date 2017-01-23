Was it Trump or Castro addressing the Americans?

During the inauguration ceremony organized for the start of Donald Trump's presidential term, the newly elected leader of the United States gave a speech with surprising tones in his messages to the people of the world.



Trump, the richest-ever president of the United States, criticized politicians that got richer during their mandates, emphasizing the fact that citizens became poorer.



Such "social state" remarks came from a politician that has been the symbol of American capitalism. In some parts of Trump's speech, you could have asked yourself whether it was Trump or Fidel Castro defending people's rights in front of millions of people. Whatever the message, however, millions of women took to the streets to protest Trump's presidency, and hundreds of protesters clashed with police in separate demonstrations, as Trump is seen to be determined to change the balance of power in the country.



On international relations, Trump indicated a policy that would draw the U.S. closer to Russia and further from Europe. Concerns on the European front may lead to the formation of an Arab-European axis against the Trump promise to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Of course, the Jewish lobby will not stay silent at such a moment.



But at the same time, we can understand easily that there will be strong resistance against him from within the establishment, as the records of his recent speech at CIA headquarters was immediately leaked to the press.



It is obvious that the U.S. "state" will try to "persuade" Trump over the facts of real politics over the upcoming months. Now, it is for Trump to decide whether he will surrender to the policies of world order or shift the balances of the global system. And of course, the key question is whether this shift will be for the sake of ordinary people or the "white" classes of the global world order.



Turkey's expectations from the Trump admınıstratıonTwo critical subjects constitute the major expectations of Turkey from the United States. Extradition of Pennsylvania-based Fetullah Gülen, the head of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), and the U.S. shelter provided for the outlawed PKK's Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), are two key subjects. According to initial signals coming from Washington, the Trump administration will listen to Turkey's concerns more closely.



In the new shifting balance of the world order, the Trump administration, which was elected for its motivation to combat the settled traditional values of the establishment, will need Ankara to realize its goals. Turkey will also need to see a new approach in Washington to erase the darkest page of Turkish-American relations in the modern history of the Turkish Republic, July 15.



Let us profit from the new page in history.