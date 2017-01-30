BBC's false reporting on 'golden' Turkish presidential complex

Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC reporter covering the latest official visits of British Prime Minister Theresa May to Washington and Ankara, has recently given cause for laughter on social media, following her tweets "revealing" the existence of golden lifts and press conference halls at the presidential complex in Turkish capital Ankara.



The BBC's political editor, Kuenssberg, took a photo of the shiny upper parts of the press conference hall and presented them as "evidence to the presence of hidden holes for treasures" in the complex.



Taking the photos of every shiny yellow object at the complex and defining them as evidences of the "hidden golden pieces," the BBC reporter has not only gained comical appeal but has also become another example of the media's old-fashioned style of perception operations against a leader.



Of course it was not a tale of "1001 nights " she admits, but a tale of "Ali Baba and the 40 thieves" — a fake perception, which Turkey was exposed to before on Dec. 17 and Dec. 25 in 2013, when the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) produced fake evidence to topple the democratically-elected government via a judicial coup.



Indeed, Turkish people are accustomed to BBC news' anti-Turkish propaganda. The news outlet produced several fake news items, like the recent one in Ankara on the night of the July 15 coup attempt by FETÖ and thereby proved that it has been part not only of an anti-Turkey stance but also an anti-democracy one.



British news institutions sided with the Gülenist putschists in the early moments of the coup night when civilians, including women, children and the elderly, took to the streets to defend Turkish democracy against the coup and were mercilessly killed by the coup plotters.



Turkey has entered a new constitutional reform process, with the strong support of its leader and its people as well as its democracy and principles, and thus those, like the BBC, that long for the old-Turkey when weak leaders turned a blind eye to the anti-Turkish campaigns or sometimes even collaborated with them and try to prevent the Turkish people from determining their own fate, have now increased their attacks, smear campaigns and manipulations targeting Turkey.



One need not be a top analyst to predict that such fake news articles against Turkey will continue to crop up until the results of the upcoming referendum, which will be held for constitutional change. This is because the next vote will bring the presidential system to Turkey and thus pave the way for a far better democracy, something that news outlets publishing fake news will not be happy with at all.



Getting back to the BBC reporter; the British journalist dropped the ball and left her mark in the history book of anti-Turkey fake news. The unfortunate story should be included in the curriculum in communication courses,with the course titled as, "The 101 of making fake news."