Ambassador Karlov's murder won't hurt Russia, Turkey ties, Putin says

The assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey won't hurt Russia's relations with Ankara, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Speaking at an annual news conference, Putin said the murder of Andrey Karlov was an attempt to spoil relations between Moscow and Ankara.

Karlov was shot in the back and killed as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery on Dec. 20.

Two countries took steps to descalate tension right after the incident.

Following a heated diplomatic spat started with the downing of a Russian bomber jet on Nov. 24, 2015, Turkey and Russia restored relations in June 2016.

The relations between two countries became more cordial with the July 15 coup attempt of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), whose leader Fethullah Gülen resides in U.S. state of Pennsylvania.