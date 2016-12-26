How will Turkey-US relations fare under the Trump administration?

The relations between Turkey and the United States during the U.S.'s new incoming administration being formed by President-elect Donald Trump, will be discussed at a panel in Chicago during the 15th MAS-ICNA Convention on Tuesday.

The speakers at the event which was organized by Daily Sabah newspaper and the Daily Sabah Centre of Policy Studies, are Meryem İlayda Atlas, Daily Sabah Op-Ed Editor, columnist Kılıç Buğra Kanat, while Ragıp Soylu, the Washington correspondent of the newspaper will be the moderator.





Turkish officials previously stated that Turkey could cooperate with the U.S.'s new administration as many of Turkey's views overlap with the upcoming leader.



Trump is expected to take oath on Jan. 20, 2017 as the 45th president of the United States.