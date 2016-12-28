Turkish FM meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met in Doha on Monday where they discussed regional developments and bilateral ties, diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency.



The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Qatar, according to the same sources, who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on speaking to the media.



Çavuşoğlu arrived in Doha late Sunday from the Saudi city of Jeddah, where he had participated in an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) executive committee.



The emergency meeting in Jeddah was held to discuss recent developments in war-torn Syria, especially in the northern city of Aleppo.



The Turkish foreign minister left Doha on Monday evening.



Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been killed by the conflict.