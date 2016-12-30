NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg congratulates FM Çavuşoğlu on Syria truce deal over phone call

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), congratulated Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for Turkey's contribution to securing a successful ceasefire agreement for Syria during a phone call on Friday.

The phone call took place upon the request of NATO, diplomatic sources stated.

Stoltenberg reportedly underlined that NATO was supporting the ceasefire process.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu and the NATO Secretary General also discussed current developments in Syria and future steps to be taken within this period.

Military training and ordnance activities in Iraq, the coalition's air support in al-Bab, developments in Libya and NATO support for Turkey were also among the issues that were discussed.

Çavuşoğlu and Stoltenberg also agreed on coming together to meet in person as soon as possible.

Ankara and the Kremlin announced on Thursday that Turkey and Russia had agreed on a nationwide cease-fire plan in Syria that will end all hostile activities between the moderate opposition and the Assad regime.

Under the cease-fire deal, the Assad regime and opposition will halt their aggressive activities against each other across Syria. The deal, which was brokered by Ankara and the Kremlin, will exclude terrorist groups recognized by the United Nations Security Council.