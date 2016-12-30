President Erdoğan to attend Cyprus conference in Geneva

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend a five-party Cyprus conference that will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on Jan. 12, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had confirmed on Dec. 29. "The five-party Cyprus meetings will take place in Geneva on Jan.12. Prior to it the leaders of both sides of the island will meet between Jan. 9 and Jan. 11. President Erdoğan announced he will participate in the meeting. Thus, we expect both Greece and United Kingdom to have the highest level of representation in the meeting," Çavuşoğlu added.



In November, the U.N.-mediated peace talks over the Cyprus issue in Switzerland failed, however, both sides of the divided island continued negations to reach a final deal for reunification.



"We have a road map now and we will meet in Geneva on Jan. 9. After the meeting, which will last three days, a new conference will start and it will include Turkey, Greece and the U.K. on Jan. 12," Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Mustafa Akıncı said on Dec. 8. Reunification talks between the Greek and Turkish communities on the island of Cyprus resumed in May 2015 and are expected to be resolved in 2017 with the formation of a federal administration.



The eastern Mediterranean island was divided into two parts with the Turkish Cypriot state in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south after the 1974 military coup which resulted in Turkish intervention as a guarantor power.



In 2004, a peace deal was approved by Turkish Cypriots but rejected by Greek Cypriot voters.



Once a final agreement is reached, it will be brought to both the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities in a referendum.