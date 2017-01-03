   
FM Çavuşoğlu to meet new UN chief Guterres in New York for Syria, Cyprus talks

UN chief Guterres (L), FM Çavuşoğlu
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will travel to New York for a meeting with the newly appointed United Nations chief Antonio Guterres. In the meeting, the civil war in Syria and the negotiations in Cyprus will be high on agenda.

In a statement released from the Foreign Ministry, it was said that Çavuşoğlu will travel to the US on Jan. 5 to meet the new chief. Guterres took over the duty from Ban Ki-moon on Jan. 1.

The ministry said in the statement that the minister will also discuss other regional issues and developments with the new UN leader.

