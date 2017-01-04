Turkish military delegation visits Manbij as Ankara in negotiation with US on Al-Bab

A delegation of Turkish officials visited the contested Syrian town of Manbij last month to inspect whether the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) forces left the area, a senior Turkish military official confirmed.



American and Turkish officials are trying to find a viable solution to benefit both parties, as Turkey requests coalition support for its operations in Al-Bab against Daesh. Meanwhile the U.S.-led coalition wants to keep Manbij under the control of the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Clearing the YPG out of Manbij may satisfy Turkey, and preventing the territory from being handed to Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces could keep the YPG on the side of Washington.



Daily Sabah has learned that Turkey and the United States had previously established a joint committee to resolve Turkish complaints with regards to YPG presence in the area, yet Turkish concerns don't seem to be alleviated. U.S.-led coalition spokesman Colonel John Dorian told journalists on Wednesday that the committee still exists but can't get into the details of its activities.



The Turkish official said a second visit by the delegation was planned, but he didn't know if it has already been carried out.



Colonel Dorian also said that the U.S.-led coalition has been in high-level negotiations with Turkish officials in the recent weeks to decide what kind support it can give to the Turkey-backed FSA troops fighting Daesh in the Syrian town of Al-Bab.



The colonel also told journalists that sending coalition jets to help FSA forces last week was done on the request of the Turkish army, and that Turkish and American officials will have to finalize the talks to provide future support.



An American military official told Anadolu Agency that the U.S. has conditions to provide military support to FSA troops fighting Daesh, such as promising that Turkey will not enter YPG-held Manbij. If both countries reach an agreement, the U.S. is ready to assist troops with drone surveillance, air cover and ammunition.



The coalition's decision to not to cooperate with Turkey in Al-Bab has recently angered top Turkish officials. Defense Minister Fikri Işık said on Wednesday that the coalition's attitude toward Turkey pushes Ankara to re-consider the use of the crucial Incirlik Airbase by the coalition.