Erdoğan, UN chief discuss Syria, Cyprus talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over the phone on Saturday about the developments in Syria and Cyprus, according to a presidential source.

Erdoğan and Guterres swapped notes on the negotiation process in the divided island of Cyprus as well as the recent developments in Syria, the source said.

The Turkish president reportedly said Turkey supported a fair, permanent and comprehensive resolution of the Cyprus issue, which would satisfy both communities.

Erdoğan and Guterres agreed the coming talks in Geneva could be an important opportunity for reaching a settlement.

Guterres also expressed his gratitude for Turkey's recent efforts towards finding a solution in the Syrian issue along with regional actors, as well as its efforts for helping refugees.

The Cyprus reunification talks will start on Jan. 9 in Geneva.

Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akıncı said last week the reunification referendum could be held in mid-2017 pending an agreement in Geneva.

If a deal is reached on territorial changes, negotiators are expected to announce a date for a final summit between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders and three other states involved in the process as guarantor countries: Turkey, Greece, and the U.K.

Reunification talks resumed in May 2015, and both sides have repeatedly expressed optimism that a solution would be found by the end of last year.

Once a final agreement is reached, it would be put to both communities in a referendum.

A UN-brokered peace deal was approved by Turkish Cypriots in 2004 but rejected by Greek Cypriot voters.