PM Yıldırım meets KRG PM Nechirvan Barzani in Irbil

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has met with Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani in Irbil, as part of a two-day official visit to Iraq, reports said on Sunday.

The two leaders are expected to focus on the fight against Daesh terrorists, as well as economic relations.

A closed-door meeting was held between Yıldırım and his Iraqi counterpart Haidar al-Abadi in Baghdad on Saturday.

PM Yıldırım also met with Turkmen politicians and highlighted that Turkmens are the 'friendly' link between Turkey and Iraq.

Yıldırım is also expected to hold a meeting with Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) President Masoud Barzani, reports said.

PM Yıldırım arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday in a visit that officially marked the end of the diplomatic spat between two countries and to start a new dialogue for cooperation in key areas such as the fight against Daesh and PKK terror, in addition to trade, energy, and water.