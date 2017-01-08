Turkey condemns suicide attack in Iraqi capital Baghdad

Turkey has "strongly" condemned a terror attack in Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday that left at least 10 people dead.

In statement issued on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said Turkey conveyed its condolences to the Iraqi people.

"Turkey condemns in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack that took place in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, this morning (January 8th), in which many people lost their lives," the statement said.

At least ten civilians were killed and 18 others injured when a car bomb detonated near a public market in eastern Baghdad, according to a security source.

Iraqi police officer Muayyad al-Jubouri told Anadolu Agency that the car bomb hit Jamila market in Sadr city and caused damages in many of the nearby shops and cars.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.