Turkey, Israel determined to maintain strong relations under ‘collective efficacy’

As Turkey and Israel reached a reconciliation deal last June, after nearly six-and-a-half year, which was ratified by the Turkish Parliament on Aug. 20 and signed into law by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 31, diplomatic sources speaking to Daily Sabah have affirmed that relations between the two countries are set to continue strong with 'collective efficacy' as priority.

Continuing discussing the remarks made, sources further noted that high-level official visits are set to be held in the upcoming period between Turkey and Israel while adding that relations are to be further enhanced through three fundamental areas including the updating of the free trade agreement, Turkey's participation in tourism expo and visa accessibility.

The 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla incident, where Israeli soldiers attacked a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid vessel, led to Turkish-Israeli relations sinking to a new low and the two countries, already at odds over the blockade of Gaza Strip, virtually froze ties. The two countries went on to withdraw their respective ambassadors before starting to seek ways for reconciliation years later. Turkey and Israel synchronously appointed their new ambassadors last year as part of the normalization process.

But, although the normalization between the two countries has been achieved, the process of enhancing relations continues to be an ongoing matter. Diplomatic source underlined that "though our relations did backtrack during the periods of rift, the naturally occurring need and aspect of complementary has never decreased." Adding to the comments by saying that there are two kinds of matters in the relations, the source named one as "naturally developing matters," and the second as "matters in need of an additional boost."

"The naturally developing matters include rather easy topics such as matters of tourism, culture and sports. Those have never halted, regardless of times when relations in politics and military were deteriorating. However, other matters that needs dialogue and discussions include the matters of defense and military relations as well as economy and trade," said the source. Underlining that 'collective efficacy' is key to relations between Turkey and Israel, the diplomatic source said that political consultations are to begin in a month, followed soon after by high-level official visits between the two countries.

As part of the normalization process the Israeli Energy and Water Resources Minister Yuval Steinitz attended the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul in October, marking the first ministerial-level visit since the raiding of a Turkish flotilla in international waters in 2010. During the visit, Turkey and Israel agreed to establish a mutual energy dialogue, further strengthening ties between the countries following a six-year pause in relations.

Though the official visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Israel is yet to be determined, the possible visit of Turkish Foreign Minister to Israel is already described as a "landmark" in bilateral relations by diplomatic sources. Sources have reminded that Turkey's position on the matter of Palestine has not changed following the normalization process, stressing that "Palestinians are the primary benefiters of the normalization between Turkey and Israel."

"Turkey's approach to matters of Palestine is not limited to topic of Hamas or other groups of individuals, we are speaking about democratic principles… The matter is not Hamas or al Fatah groups. In fact, the separation [between the Palestinians] must end and the Palestinian politics must unite under one for its national interests and for peace… The consensus we had reached with Israel is not about Hamas but rather support to the Palestinians," said the sources.

Three important moves by Turkey in relations with Israel

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources have drawn attention to three major areas to further enhance bilateral relations in the upcoming period. Turkey and Israel are set to update the scope of Free Trade Agreement as sources have noted that the economies of the two countries are "complementary" to each other. The other area includes tourism, which continued between the two countries despite the former frozen relations. Diplomatic sources further noted that Turkey is to participate in the International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) in Tel Aviv on Feb 7 until Mar 5 2017 for the first time, while sources affirmed that a high-level official visitor, likely Turkey's Minister of Culture and Tourism Nabi Avcı, is expected to attend the expo.

Responding to Daily Sabah's question about the potential for visa free travel between the two countries, diplomatic sources have confirmed that it is on the agenda of the upcoming political consultations between Turkey and Israel. Sources affirmed that Turkey strongly desires an ease on the visa process, and speedy and efficient visa accessibility, particularly for businessmen and technicians, is on the agenda of discussions.