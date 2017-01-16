Iraqi Ambassador to Ankara Hisham al-Alawi: Positive developments expected in 2017 in Iraq, Turkey relations

Iraqi-Turkish relations that were strained due to the debate on the presence of Turkish security forces at the Bashiqa camp near Mosul last year, have started to normalize with Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım's recent two-day visit to Baghdad and Irbil.







Speaking to Daily Sabah, Iraqi Ambassador to Ankara Dr. Hisham al-Alawi stressed the importance of resolving the Bashiqa camp issue as soon as possible to move forward with relations. Expressing his optimism about the future of relations with Turkey, Ambassador Alawi said there is potential for heightened relations in various fields ranging from trade to military and education.



Daily Sabah: Let us start with the most recent official visit. It seems that relations are back on track after the trip. How would you evaluate the current level of the Iraqi-Turkish relations?



It was an important and successful visit. We had the opportunity to hold a comprehensive meeting, while allowing us to discuss important issues. We also benefited from the most recent high-level strategic cooperation council, which was attended by several Turkish and Iraqi ministers. We discussed issues related to source management, energy cooperation, economic relations, security cooperation, educational and cultural cooperation, tourism and so on. The important point to make here is that we certainly have to resolve the Bashiqa camp issue in order to create a positive environment, which is needed to move relations forward and implement the relevant policies. As you know, our prime minister made it clear in a press conference a few days ago that Iraq is waiting to see the practical arrangements to resolve the camp issue and redefine the role of t



he Turkish forces at the camp. If that happens, all the policies that have been discussed during the meetings will then be implemented.



DS: Could you elaborate on these practical solutions?



The two prime ministers have agreed in principle to resolve this issue and to make the necessary technical arrangements, while redefining the role of the forces. Practically, this will happen most likely after the Mosul offensive is finalized. What we need to do now is to arrange a meeting between representatives of the parties. Military defense, homeland security and intelligence should meet and discuss the role of the forces in Bashiqa. In addition, once this is done, there are numerous other issues that we also need to discuss, including maximizing security and counter-terror cooperation, and intelligence. We need to resolve the Bashiqa camp issue before the aforementioned aspects.



I feel optimistic as both Iraq and Turkey are willing to realize the resolution of this issue. We can expect to see more developments in 2017.



Could you provide some examples about possible cooperation? What could be done for further cooperation?



Firstly, we have to increase security intelligence cooperation to maximize efforts in fighting against regional terrorist organizations such as Daesh and the PKK. Secondly, we have economic regulations. The volume of trade between Iraq and Turkey decreased significantly over the past two years. The figures show that the volume of trade has gone down from around $13 billion dollars in 2014 to $7 billion in 2016. In order to enhance economic and trade relations, thus to increase the volume of trade back to its highest level, we need to do much as we can until the relations are back on track. Thirdly, both parties have agreed to cooperate in improving educational and cultural relations between the two countries, along with tourism.



For example, we signed a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the field of higher education for 5,000 Iraqi university students, half of which are postgraduate students. Our minister of higher education had visited Ankara and met with officials from the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and with the minister of national education. Today, there are great opportunities to enhance cooperation, the exchange of students and academic staff between Iraqi and Turkish universities, cooperating to develop a curriculum and so on.



Tourism is a field that is important for both countries. As you know, because of a change in the visa system, the number of Iraqis visiting Turkey has decreased significantly from around a million in 2014 to around 100,000 in 2016. We are keen on increasing these numbers, because we know Iraqis enjoy visiting Turkey for touristic, business, and medical purposes. We want to make it easier for them to do so. With the revision of the visa policy, we can achieve the pre-2014 numbers again.



As you know, Daesh is a common threat to both Iraq and Turkey. Currently, Turkey has an ongoing operation against Daesh in Syria. How does the Iraqi government perceive Turkey's operation? In what ways could Turkey and Iraq cooperate in the fight against Daesh?



As you know, Iraq is one of the countries that suffer from the tragic conflict in Syria. The war killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians, while displacing millions of people. The interests of Iraq, Turkey and other countries in the region are to resolve this conflict as soon as possible. One of the consequences of the conflict in Syria is rise of extremism and terrorism. The emergence of Daesh has affected all countries of the region negatively. We sincerely believe that neither Turkey nor Iraq can successfully eradicate extremism and terrorism by themselves. We need to cooperate on a regional level and beyond. For this, we have to maximize regional cooperation. This issue cannot be solved only through military actions; we also have to address the causes of this phenomenon. Political, social, economic, cultural and religious factors were effective in the rise of extremism.



Certainly, there is a need for more effective bilateral and regional cooperation. We should focus on this issue to maximize regional efforts to counter-terrorism, while also working together to resolve the conflict, achieve political stability and create a suitable environment to improve economic relations among the countries of the region.



The PKK is another terrorist organization that has been plaguing Turkey for decades. The PKK's presence in Sinjar was also among the issues discussed between the two countries' delegations. How can Iraq and Turkey cooperate on this matter?



We are sensible to the Turkish concerns about the PKK's presence in Iraq and their activities. I would like to remind you of four key points when it comes to this issue. First of all, our prime minister reiterated many times that the Iraqi constitution does not allow any foreign organizations to be present within the boundaries of Iraq. We are also required by the Iraqi constitution to prevent the said organizations from moving to other countries and carry out action against these countries. Secondly, most of the PKK members who have settled in Iraq did so many years ago; some of them were even encouraged by your authorities to move to northern Iraq, based on the agreement between the Turkish authorities and the PKK leadership which came into effect in March 2013.



Yet this agreement did not work out.



I just mentioned this point, because the Iraqi central government did not approve of this agreement. We didn't believe that was the right thing to do. Blaming Iraq for their presence in northern Iraq is unfair, especially when they were encouraged to move there. Thirdly, we have made it very clear that our plan to liberate Mosul, along with Ninova and Sinjar, consists of the deployment of the Iraqi army, national police, peshmerga, popular forces and local tribal fighters. There was no intention to allow PKK or any foreign forces to play a role in liberating Mosul, Ninova and other towns. You were able to observe how the operations were carried out in the last two and a half months. Fourthly, regarding Sinjar, there is an agreement between the Iraqi central government and the Kurdish Regional Government to liberate Sinjar through the joint deployment of the Iraqi army and the peshmerga. We will realize this after we liberate Mosul.



You do not foresee any joint operation with the Turkish forces to liberate Sinjar.



Our priority is to liberate the cities of Mosul and Ninova, along with Sinjar and the resolution of the Bashiqa camp issue. The future cooperation with Turkey in various fields can be discussed. This is why I believe representatives of the two countries should come together and resolve these issues.



As you know, the nationwide cease-fire in Syria was brokered by Iran, Russia and Turkey. The Astana Summit is also drawing near. How does the Iraqi central government perceive the summit and this issue in general?



We work on and approve efforts which aim to resolve this conflict. As you know, there have been some positive developments in Syria in the last few months: effective counter-terrorism operations and parties of the conflict coming together to produce a diplomatic and political resolution to the conflict. The cease-fire is welcomed by the Iraqi government. The cease-fire needs to be expanded. We must encourage various parties in the conflict, along with the countries that support them, to further the cease-fire; thus, creating an environment for the constructive dialogue which may lead to a political resolution of the conflict and the establishment of a new national government. Hopefully, this process will benefit the Syrian people. We don't believe foreign interventions in Syria will be productive; we have been advocating this idea right from the beginning. We should focus on counter-terrorism operations, as they might allow a political resolution for the conflict in Syria.



In this sense, I believe Turkey and Iraq are on the same page.



They are getting closer. I think at the meeting in Baghdad, it was clear that the both Iraqi and Turkish prime ministers' positions were closer than it used to be in the past.



How does the Iraqi government perceive the Hashd al-Shaabi?



It is very important to remember that the Hashd al-Shaabi was established shortly after Mosul's invasion by Daesh in June 2014. Ayatollah has invited all Iraqis to volunteer to defend the country, which was backed by our political leadership. Let me provide an analogy to make my point clearer. What happened on July 15 in Turkey was similar to what happened in Iraq; there was a serious threat to democracy, stability and the country itself. For this reason, ordinary Turkish citizens came together on the streets to defend the democracy and the stability of the country. This is what happened in Iraq, as there were certain difficulties for our security forces dealing with the Daesh threat. Our political leaderships have invited all Iraqis to volunteer to defend the land they live on.



With time the organization matured. It is now legally a part of the Iraqi security forces. They will be legalized with a bill passed by parliament, which will embed the organization within our army and counter-terrorism units. Their previous and present contributions have been very valuable. Many were martyred. This is the way we want all countries to perceive the Hashd al-Shaabi. The government doesn't allow the members of Hashd al-Shaabi to commit illegal acts, which is also true for the army, and the national police. Meanwhile, we need to use our own forces, including the army, national police, the Hashd al-Shaabi, local tribes and peshmerga, in a coordinated way. The last two and a half months of the Mosul offensive has shown us that coordination is crucial for overall achievement. Regarding the Hashd al-Shaabi, we should acknowledge their valuable contributions in the fight against terrorism in the past two and a half years.



If we return to economic relations, Iraq is one of Turkey's leading export partners. How can Turkey and Iraq improve their economic cooperation?



We have a comprehensive vision to improve economic and trade relations between the two countries. As you know, previous governments have worked together to improve it. We have achieved remarkable results. We have engaged with the minister of economic affairs. We have also engaged with the provincial governments of Istanbul, Antalya, İzmir, Mersin and so on. We will continue to do so.



We are also involved with the Chambers of Commerce and visited some of your key economic regions, as well as industrial cities. We have talked about organizing business, trade and investment meetings that will include representatives from the Chambers of Commerce of Iraq and Turkey to give better representation to the private sector. These representatives will discuss opportunities for business, trade and investments. This will probably improve relations.



We are also addressing some of the obstacles that affect the trade between the two countries. For instance, the capacity of the existing Habur border gate is inadequate and there are issues regarding customs and duties which must be addressed. Free passage of truck drivers is currently being discussed by representatives of the minister of foreign affairs. Those issues will be discussed and addressed accordingly. I believe that we will eventually resolve these issues as both the governments and the public are approaching the resolution positively.



Regarding economic and trade relations, there are certain opportunities for partnership or increasing trade volume between the two countries. We are interested in Turkey's valuable experiences in industrial development. Moreover, we are also interested in improving cooperation in the energy sector. Iraq can provide Turkey's need for oil and gas. Meanwhile, we are keen on encouraging Turkish investment in these two sectors in Iraq.



Regarding the energy sector, in 2014 Iraq filed for arbitration against Turkey. What is the latest on this matter?



There is an agreement reported by Turkey between the Iraqi central government and the Kurdish Regional Government by the end of 2014. It was in effect for six or seven months. The agreement stated that the Kurdish Regional Government will be allowed to export around 550,000 barrels per day. This process has to be transparent and must be supervised by the central government. The revenue would be handed over to the central government.



Unfortunately, after six or seven months, the Kurdistan Regional Government stopped enforcing this agreement and continued to export oil without supervision from the central government and without the much-needed transparency. The issue is yet to be resolved; there are ongoing discussions to reach a conclusion. I believe that we should resolve this issue to create a positive atmosphere that will allow improvement in cooperation in the energy sector.

DS: Is there anything that you would like to add?



I would like to stress the importance of resolving the Bashiqa camp issue as soon as possible. We need to create a positive environment that we need in order to move forward with relations. I personally feel very optimistic that if we do that, as soon as possible, we could intensify our efforts to implement what our leadership have agreed on in terms of intense economic trade relations, security, intelligence, military cooperation as well as education, culture and tourism.