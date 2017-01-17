Turkey and Pakistan hold discussions on UN-related issues in Islamabad

The second round of Pakistan-Turkey consultations on UN related matters, which were held in Islamabad on Tuesday, discussed issues ranging from UN Security Council reforms, to human rights and humanitarian issues, and from refugees to counter-terrorism.

The Turkish delegation was led by Ambassador Hasan Ulusoy, Director General of the Directorate General for Multilateral Political Affairs at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan side was led by Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Director General (UN), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said a statement issued from Pakistan's foreign ministry.

"The two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues including UN Security Council reform, human rights and humanitarian issues, refugees, cooperation in the context of ECOSOC, Sustainable Development Goals, political and peace and security issues, counter-terrorism, combating Islamophobia and religious discrimination, and candidatures in international organizations," the statement said.

Both sides welcomed that the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and similarity of views, guided by the political leadership, was manifest in common understanding, mutual support, and close collaboration on a host of issues at the United Nations and other multilateral fora. They reiterated the common desire and commitment to further strengthen this cooperation in the years ahead. They also reaffirmed faith in United Nations and multilateralism as the best mechanisms for collectively addressing the challenges faced by the international community.

The visiting delegation also called on Foreign Secretary, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry. The Foreign Secretary noted that the consultations would deepen relations and help identify new avenues of cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora.

Pakistan-Turkey consultations on UN related matters are part of the wider relationship between the two countries. The first round of these consultations was held at Ankara in September, 2015.