US invited to Astana talks, Russian FM Lavrov says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the United States have been invited to upcoming talks on the Syria conflict that are to take place in the Kazakh capital, Astana, later this month, RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov had previously said that an invitation had been sent to the new U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump, and expressed his opinion that Russia expects that the new American administration will accept the invitation.

He also noted that the U.S. taking part in the Astana talks would be a good start to discussing the fight against terror in Syria.

