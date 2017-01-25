Turkey expects Bosnia to hand over FETÖ schools

The Turkish deputy parliamentary speaker yesterday called on Bosnia to hand over control of schools linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) to a Turkish institution.



Ahmet Aydın's remarks came during a banquet in honor of Bosnia-Herzegovina's House of Representatives President Sefik Dzaferovic in capital Ankara.



"We give importance to the steps that have been taken in Bosnia and Herzegovina regarding the closure of organizations linked to FETÖ," he said.



"Our primary expectation to achieve a tangible result is to transfer the educational institutions affiliated with FETÖ to the Maarif Foundation as soon as possible," Aydın said.



Last year, Turkey created the Maarif Foundation to establish schools and education centers abroad.



The foundation's Chairman Cem Zorlu has said Turkish officials would meet local counterparts to urge action against schools run by FETÖ.



So far, over 80 FETÖ organizations operating abroad, including schools and training centers have been shut down or transferred to the Turkish government.