Astana talks usher in a new promising age for bringing peace to Syria

The Astana talks, which were brokered by Turkey and Russia, brought new hopes for a permanent solution in Syria. The Astana negotiations that brought the Syrian opposition and the Bashar Assad regime together is seen as a new step toward permanent and sustainable peace in the country that has been locked in a civil war since 2011. Turkey's attempts to establish peace in Syria in cooperation with Russia yielded results this week in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.



The Astana talks come after Ankara and the Kremlin brokered a nationwide cease-fire agreement on New Year's Eve, bringing intense clashes between the Assad regime and opposition forces to an abrupt halt as the result of Ankara's assertive and proactive stance on Syria, both militarily and diplomatically.



After the cease-fire agreement was reached with Russia, Ankara agreed to attend peace talks held in Astana, where earlier this week the talks offered a glimmer of hope towards reaching a permanent solution to end the clashes between the opposing sides and point the way toward peace. As the Astana talks came to a close, Turkey, Russia and Iran issued a closing statement in mutual agreement indicating that all sides have agreed "There is no military solution to the Syrian conflict and it can only be solved through diplomatic the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution Number 2254 in its entirety."



Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised the success of the Astana talks, addressing the three-headed monitoring system, which includes Ankara, Moscow and Tehran, while asserting that Turkey's main goal is to end the miseries in Syria.



Meanwhile, the Kremlin yesterday hailed the Astana peace talks in Kazakhstan as a success, saying that further talks could be held in the future, if warranted. During a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he thinks these talks will help give impetus to the troubled U.N.-brokered negotiations in Geneva.



Digital Editor-in-Chief Yusuf Özhan of ESMEDYA group said that "The Astana talks have opened a new channel [of communication] that was [formerly] gridlocked in Geneva." Stressing that peace talks between the Assad regime and the opposition are largely attributable to Turkey's brokering efforts, Özhan said: "Russia's activities compel Turkey to play a more active role in Syria."



Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım also expressed his sentiments regarding the issue as well, asserting: "While Turkey was excluded from Syria negotiations one year ago, the country now sits [at the negotiation table] in a leading position." In an all-encompassing speech, Yıldırım also indicated that Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, which is underway with Free Syrian Army (FSA), would give Syrian refugees in Turkey the security clearance they need to safely return home.



"The main goal of Operation Euphrates Shield has been to clear terrorist groups from the region and ensure a secure place for our Syrian brothers," he said.



Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet with Syrian opposition representatives in Moscow on Jan. 27, according to the RIA news agency citing the Russian Foreign Ministry yesterday. Özhan emphasized that Turkey has remained diligent in seeking a solution to the Syrian crisis, pointing to Ankara's willingness to forge alliances and hold summits as indicative of this, concluding that "Turkey has implemented an exhaustive diplomatic process."



Similarly, the head of the Russian delegation, Alexander Lavrentyev, hailed the Astana talks in Kazakhstan as the "birth" of a new era in negotiations, increasing the likelihood that U.N.-brokered peace talks could be held in Geneva next month.



Even though the Astana talks bode well for future peace talks, representatives from the opposition as well as the Assad regime refused to meet face-to-face. In addition, the opposition asserted that it will not accept any agreement or statement which includes Iran, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the possibility of permanent peace in Syria.



Yet Özhan argued that disagreements between the Syrian opposition and Iran are normal, noting: "Peace cannot be achieved overnight. We do not know for sure whether Iran or Hezbollah will respect the cease-fire. It must be implemented in full capacity."



"We expect implementation, not mere promises," asserted Osama Abu Zaid, a member of the opposition delegation who spoke to reporters on Tuesday saying: "Turkey, Russia and Kazakhstan are doing what is necessary to make the meeting successful. We must take concrete steps to achieve success," he added.



In the closing statement it was agreed upon that the next round of negotiations will be held between the Assad regime and the opposition under the auspices of U.N.-brokered peace talks in Geneva on Feb. 8.



One cannot tell whether the opposition and the regime will be able to move on to peace negotiations from the cease-fire. It remains a question of whether the sides will cease attacking each other in Syria as well. Time will show if Turkey's diplomatic efforts will prevail in Syria.