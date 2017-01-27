Turkey calls Syrian resolution guarantors to not bow to 'spoilers'

As Turkey, Russia and Iran gathered in Kazakhstan's capital on Monday to attend a peace talk between the Syrian opposition and the Assad regime, while pledging to monitor cease-fire breaches all across Syria in coordinated efforts, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hüseyin Müftüoğlu affirmed that Turkey would not allow any "spoilers" to intervene in the Syrian peace process and urged all the guarantor countries to maintain similar positions.



"I'd like to affirm that as Turkey, we will not allow any spoilers to overshadow the success, steps and efforts taken [toward permanent peace in Syria] and we expect the same position from other guarantor countries," the Foreign Ministry stated. With all three guarantor powers of the Syrian peace process agreeing on a joint-mechanism to monitor cease-fire violations, Müftüoğlu commented on the process following the Astana Summit and said, "There will be a meeting in Geneva in the future. However, there could be meetings at the experts level prior to that or after, as this is an ongoing process."



Continuing on his remarks made at the press briefing yesterday at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Müftüoğlu said, "Astana meeting was not an alternative to Geneva, rather, it was a supporting process."



He further emphasized on the significance of Iran's role in the cease-fire in Syria and urged Iran to use its influence on the groups in Syria to prevent any violations of the nationwide cease-fire. Responding to any possible change in Turkey's position regarding the Assad regime, Turkish the spokesperson said, "Our position on Assad regime is clear and we continue to say, a person responsible for the killings some 600,000 civilians, does not have a place in Syria's future." He further noted that "sitting at an international meeting with the regime should not be taken as recognizing that regime."



Meanwhile, as a joint statement from the Astana meeting asserted that there were no military solutions to the Syrian conflict, sources claimed that the Assad regime had agreed on a cease-fire with the opposition in Syria, prior to Astana meeting, which shows both sides willingness for a political resolution.



Touching upon Iran's role in the tripartite mechanism established at Astana, diplomatic sources indicated that the aim was to include Iran into the Syrian resolution under an institutional framework, and to push towards a more positive engagement.



Meanwhile, as both sides of the Syrian conflict prepared for the Geneva meeting, Turkey insisted on the main oppositions to keep its structure while maintaining its connections on the ground. Despite the nationwide cease-fire in Syria, declared through joint efforts by Turkey and Russia, there are still reports of violations on the ground. To that end, diplomatic sources have affirmed that though there were still no decisions made on the kinds of sanctions, its details were to be discussed at the tri-lateral experts meeting, which would include Iran.