Russian FM Lavrov says Geneva talks pushed back from Feb 8 to end of month

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently said that the United Nations-backed talks on the Syrian conflict scheduled to be held Feb. 8 in Geneva have been postponed to a date toward the end of the month, which is to be announced later. Organizing a meeting with various opposition groups on Friday in Moscow, Lavrov addressed the Syrian conflict and the possibility of a resolution. While the main opposition groups abstained from participating in the meeting, Democratic Union Party (PYD) representatives attended the talks after being officially invited by Moscow.



Due to its affiliation with the PKK, the PYD is perceived as a terrorist organization by the Turkish state and was not invited to the recent Astana Summit, held jointly by Turkey, Russia and Iran. Turkey has repeatedly pointed to close ties between the PKK separatist terrorist organization and the PYD, advocating that the existence of the PYD is a threat to the territorial integrity of Syria. Similarly, Turkey previously urged countries like the U.S. to suspend support to the PYD.



Meanwhile, the so-called draft constitution prepared by Russian officials, and reportedly provided to representatives of Syrian opposition groups during the Astana Summit, sparked controversy. Responding to the allegations that Russia is forcing the draft constitution on the opposition groups, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said: "We disagree with such assessments, as they are inaccurate and distort the reality. Russia is not trying to force conditions for settlement, let alone a basic law, to the people of Syria." She added that Russia was doing whatever it can to implement a truce, while signifying that they believe in the Syrian people's right of self-determination.



Additionally, in regards to the so-called draft constitution, diplomatic sources in Turkey affirmed on Thursday that they have no knowledge of such a constitution. On the other hand, Yahya Aridi, one of the advisers of the opposition delegation, indicated that the Syrian opposition rejected reviewing the draft constitution, believing that a lasting truce has to be achieved before starting to talk about a political transition.