UK PM May meets President Erdoğan and PM Yıldırım in Ankara

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Ankara, and has met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex, reports said on Saturday.



The visit is May's first to Turkey as prime minister and she flew directly to Ankara from the United States, where she met with the new U.S. President Donald Trump.



May's first stop was Atatürk's mausoleum Anıtkabir in the capital, where she attended a wreath laying ceremony with British Ambassador to Turkey Richard Moore.



British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, walks during a visit to the mausoleum of Atatürk, in Ankara, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 (AP Photo)



She then headed to the Presidential Complex in Beştepe, Ankara, where President Erdoğan welcomed her and the two leaders held a meeting, reportedly focusing on the joint fight against Daesh terrorists, strengthening political ties and the crisis in Syria.



She is expected to attend a press conference after meeting with Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım at the Prime Ministry Office in Çankaya.



Her visit aims to enhance cooperation between Turkey and the U.K. in the fields of defense, security and trade.



Britain and Turkey are part of the U.S.-led coalition against Daesh and other terrorist groups in Syria since 2014, and have beein involved in peace negotiations between the Assad regime and the moderate opposition forces.