Opposition CHP slams Trump’s travel ban, says it is against basic human rights

Opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying that the decision is against universal values, basic human rights and humanity's common achievements that were gained through hundreds of years of struggles.

In a series of posts in his official Twitter account on Sunday, Kılıçdaroğlu reminded that Muslims make up most the population in countries affected by Trump's ban.

Stressing that every sovereign country has the right to defend itself against terror and all countries should fight with those who use terror by exploiting faith, Kılıçdaroğlu said that discriminatory practices against a religion or a faith group are unacceptable. "It is outdated to see a country and its citizens as terror suspects in a holistic approach," he added.

Noting that his party is against war-based politics that create refugee influx and stands by millions that support refugees' rights, Kılıçdaroğlu said that both terrorism and refugee issue must be solved at their source through efforts for stability, welfare and peace.

"It shouldn't be forgotten that in this context, all faiths and religions advocate peace, justice and love, with our religion Islam being at the forefront. Discriminatory policies through alianeting people for their religion, faith or sects feed terror," he said.

CHP chair expressed his content from the New York federal court's decision suspending Trump's presidential decree, which bans entries of citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.