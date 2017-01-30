Turkey condemns Quebec mosque shooting, expresses solidarity with Canada's Muslim community

Turkey has condemned the shooting at a mosque in Quebec late Sunday which killed six people and left eight wounded.

"We strongly condemn the attack that took place at the Islamic Cultural Center, which is also used as a mosque, in Quebec City, the capital of Canadian province of Quebec, and targeted innocent people who worship at a holy place. We wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the wounded," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement Monday.

The statement stressed that Ankara will continue to stand in solidarity with Turkey's ally Canada "in the face of this heinous attack targeting the peace in Canada where many people from different races and religions live in harmony."

"We believe that the Government of Canada will carry out the investigation regarding the nature of this attack, which took place at a time when Islamophobic rhetoric and actions are on the rapid rise, with the necessary seriousness and sensitivity," the statement added.







International leaders denounce the attack



"Violence cannot be an answer to terrorism," European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said at a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Rome. "Dialogue is the solution."

Gentiloni added: "The government of Italy is in solidarity with the relatives of victims and the Muslim society and government of Canada."

In France, President Francois Hollande released a statement in which he condemned the "odious attack".

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the attack against the attack was "a threat for citizens all over the world, no matter what their religion, belief or nationality is.

"Like Canada, the European Union firmly supports freedom of religion and diversity as a source of strength of our societies, and will keep protecting and promoting it.

"At the same time, we will continue to work closely with Canada and our international partners to combat violent extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," she added.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also said in a statement that the attack targeted the heart of a country known for its tolerance and diversities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Trudeau saying: "This murder of people who had gathered at a mosque to pray is staggering in its cruelty and cynicism."

"My thoughts are with the families of those killed in Quebec City's mosque shooting. The UK shares Canada's grief," U.K. Minister for Europe Alan Duncan wrote on his Twitter account.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Trudeau to offer assistance.

Recent anti-Muslim incidents in Quebec

The attack at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center came as worshipers attended evening prayers. Police Sgt. Christine Coulombe said 39 people escaped the shooting in the capital of the French-speaking eastern Canadian province.

The victims were aged 35 to 70, she added. Some of the wounded are in critical condition.

The attack came amid widespread protests in Canada's southern neighbor the U.S. and elsewhere against President Donald Trump's order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Quebec has witnessed a number of Islamophobic incidents in recent months. In June, a pig's head was left at the mosque's door with a note reading "Bon appetit" during Islam's holy month of Ramadan. The consumption of pork is prohibited for Muslims.

In 2015, a man in a mask threatened Quebec's Muslims in a YouTube video.