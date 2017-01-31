FETÖ behind coup attempt in Turkey, UK minister of state for foreign and commonwealth affairs says

The European Union has failed to comprehend what Turkey has been through and acknowledge that Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) is responsible for the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey, a British minister said on Tuesday.

British Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and the Member of Parliament for Rutland and Melton Sir Alan Duncan said that he believes FETÖ, which infiltrated state institutions, was behind the deadly coup attempt to topple the democratically elected government, which killed 248 people and injured over 2,000 others.

Duncan was the first minister from Western powers to visit Turkey after the coup attempt.

He was speaking at the Foreign Affairs Committee's inquiry on UK's relations with Turkey, which examines the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Duncan dismissed claims regarding the Turkish government's involvement in the coup attempt by saying that he met Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım just three days after the coup when he visited the parliament bombed by putschist soldiers.

"His (PM Yıldırım's) convoy was attacked and I met the speaker of the parliament who still did not get over the shock and trauma" Duncan said.

He highlighted that the British equivalent of the coup attempt in Turkey would be soldiers opening fire on people on Westminster Bridge, bombing of the British Parliament, takeover of the BBC by pro-coup soldiers and assassination attempts directed at the queen and the prime minister.

"This all took place in Turkey" he added.

Duncan noted that Turkey has been threatened with coups and is also threatened by terrorist organizations such as Daesh and PKK.

"We need to understand what Turkey has been through" Duncan told the committee and continued by saying that EU member states must understand what Turkey is going through.

The minister highlighted that Turkey is a significant ally of the UK and it is crucial for the UK to consider the political and economic dimensions of bilateral relations.

British PM Theresa May paid an official visit to Turkey on Saturday and met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, as the UK is preparing for post-Brexit trade deals.

FETÖ, led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gülen, is accused of leading the deadly July 15 failed coup attempt and infiltration of the military and state institutions with the aim to topple the democratically elected government.