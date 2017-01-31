Turkish Cypriot President Akıncı: We have reached final stage in Cyprus talks

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) President Mustafa Akıncı stated on Sunday that Cyprus talks have reached the last stage, where a resolute stance is needed.



"With the positive contributions of all concerned parties, it is possible to create an island where all can live in equality, freedom and security," Akıncı said in a written statement.



Akıncı said they have reached a very crucial stage in the Cyprus negotiation process after many years and pointed out that the Turkish Cypriot side has made a very positive contribution to the five-state convention with the participation of guarantor countries in Switzerland.



Emphasizing that all the scenarios from the Annan plan until now have foreseen that the Turkish Cypriot side would be covered by about 29 percent of land, Akıncı said the proportion will be the same in any possible final solution.



"The solution in Cyprus is only possible with the returning of political equality to us in a federal framework and also the giving back of some of the land [to Greek Cypriots] that was taken as a result of the war."



About the ongoing negotiating process, the president said the issues on which there is disagreement should be reconciled in realistic and reasonable ways.



"If we can reach this point, two societies will have the final say in the referendum. However, we are not at that point yet. We can achieve this result with the support of both communities, especially with organized groups."



Last week, Akıncı said they would go their own way if the two sides in the Cyprus reunification talks don't reach a fair agreement this year and criticized the Greek Cypriot side for revocation of Turkey's guarantorship.



Cyprus was divided into two parts, with the Turkish Cypriot state to the north and the Greek Cypriot administration to the south, following a 1974 military coup that resulted in Turkish intervention as a guarantor power.



In 2004, Turkish Cypriots approved a peace deal, but it was rejected by Greek Cypriot voters. Once a final agreement is reached, it will be taken to both the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities for a referendum.