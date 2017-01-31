Turkish influence grows in Guinea with a helping hand

Turkey is continuing to enhance bilateral ties with African countries through a number of new steps taken in Guinea.

A ceremony for some 50 public buses, sent by Turkey as promised by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Guinean people last year, was held on Monday, in addition to Turkish Airlines launching its first direct flight from Istanbul to Guinea's capital Conakry on the same day.





Guinea's First Lady Hadja Djene Kaba Condé, welcomed the Turkish delegation led by Deputy National Education Minister Orhan Erdem to the capital. With this new addition to its flight network, Turkish Airlines now flies to some 51 destinations in Africa.





Speaking at the inaugural event at Conakry International Airport, the first lady assured the people that the decision by Turkish Airlines to make the Guinean capital one of its direct flight destinations will strengthen Turkish-Guinean relations, calling it a "nice gesture."





The ceremony for the new public buses was attended by a large crowd of Guineans who gathered at the scene applauding the Turkish delegation.





Following thank you speeches by Guinean authorities, the Turkish and Guinean delegations got in one of the buses for a quick tour inside the compound. Chanting and cheering for the buses, other Guineans danced to local songs.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Directorate (TİKA), known for its influential activities in the developing world, has also opened a new building for its operations in Guinea. TİKA Chairman Serdar Çam signed bilateral agreements with Guinean Transportation Minister Oye Guilavogei. Following the agreements, there was also the inauguration of TİKA's new building.





Turkey has bolstered its influence in Guinea thanks to efforts by Turkish Airlines, TİKA and the Maarif (Education) Foundation.

Turkey has been trying to replace Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)-linked schools on the continent with Turkish state-sponsored schools via efforts of the Maarif Foundation.





The foundation has been tasked with taking over FETÖ-run schools and has done so in Guinea, Niger and Somalia. It has also signed memorandums of understanding with the governments of Chad, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Senegal, Gabon and Mauritania, making it the only institution authorized to open schools abroad on Turkey's behalf.