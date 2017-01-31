Turkish minister to pay official visit to Israel, first time in over 6 years

A Turkish minister will pay an official visit to Israel next week for the first time in over six years since relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv deteriorated following the 2010 Mavi Marmara attack, an official source said Tuesday.

Culture and Tourism Minister Nabi Avcı will visit Israel on Feb. 7-8 to step up dialogue between the two countries in the wake of last year's fence-mending, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During his visit, Avcı will meet his Israeli counterpart Yariv Levin.

He is also scheduled to visit the Mediterranean Tourism Fair in Tel Aviv and meet Turkish and Israeli tourism professionals, the source said.

As part of his official tour, Avcı is expected to attend the opening ceremony of a photo exhibit on Turkish-Israeli relations organized by Anadolu Agency and the Tel Aviv Cultural Center.

During his two-day official tour, Avcı will also travel to Palestine, where he is expected to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque and the gravesite of Palestinian statesman Yasser Arafat and also meet Palestinian Cultural Minister İhab Besisu.

He will also attend the opening of an exhibit of historical photos of Jerusalem.

Turkey and Israel renewed ties last June following a six-year split over the attack on the Mavi Marmara humanitarian aid ship in May 2010, when Israeli commandos killed 10 Turkish activists on the Gaza-bound vessel.