Normalization of Turkey-Israel relations to gain pace with highest level visit in years

The director general of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yuval Rotem, will arrive in Ankara today, becoming the highest Israeli official to visit Turkey since relations took a nosedive following the May 31, 2010 Mavi Marmara massacre. The visit is the first since ties were normalized mid-last year between the once close allies, and is an important sign that the normal workings of diplomatic relations are being restored.



According to a statement released by Turkey's Foreign Ministry Tuesday, Rotem will head an Israeli delegation and hold a meeting of political consultation, a once regular gathering, the last of which took place in 2010. The Turkish delegation will be headed by Ambassador Ümit Yalçın, the undersecretary of the foreign ministry.



The two officials are expected to discuss ways to further improve ties, and possible collaborative measures to tackle regional and international issues.



Rotem will later meet with Israeli consular staff in Istanbul and Ankara. He will also meet with representatives of Turkish Jewish communities and Istanbul Governor Vasip Şahin.



Meanwhile, diplomatic sources speaking to Daily Sabah previously affirmed that relations between the two countries are set to continue with mutual benefit in mind. More high-level meetings are expected in the coming period, with special focus on updating the free trade deal, Turkey's participation in tourism expos and visa restrictions.



On that note, Turkey's Culture and Tourism Minister Nabi Avcı will visit Israel on Feb. 7-8 to step up dialogue between the two countries in the wake of last year's fence-mending, according to sources. As part of his official tour, Avcı is expected to attend the opening ceremony of a photo exhibit on Turkish-Israeli relations organized by Anadolu Agency (AA) and the Tel Aviv Cultural Center. As part of the two-day official visit, the minister will also travel to Palestine, where he is expected to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque and the gravesite of Palestinian statesman Yasser Arafat, and also meet Palestinian Cultural Minister Ihab Besisu. He will also attend the opening of an exhibit of historical photos of Jerusalem.