‘Disunity over map' continues in Cyprus talks

Over half a dozen topics remain on a consensus that is yet to be achieved by both sides, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Mustafa Akıncı said Wednesday.



Speaking with reporters following his meeting with the Greek Cypriot leader and hosted by the U.N. in Nicosia, Akıncı said although no consensus has been reached yet over territorial changes, talks over the Cyprus issue were nearing toward an end. "We have both agreements as well as disagreements over some issues. We still have disunity over the map," he said, adding: "[But] the Cyprus talks are coming to an end [...] It will somehow come to a conclusion within this period." On Jan. 11, Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots exchanged maps on proposed territorial boundaries and the documents were sealed in a U.N. vault. Talks between two sides continue under U.N. auspices in Nicosia.



Akıncı said there were still seven to eight topics that still needed consensus between the two sides. Without naming what exactly these topics were, the president said the approximate framework over the legal process would only take a couple of months once the problems were solved. Referring to the Cyprus talks in Switzerland in early January, the president said the conference on Cyprus would not be a process of "open-ended negotiations which will continue forever."



Akıncı also said there will be three more meetings over the issue on Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.



The 1974 military coup on the Greek part of the island and Greek Cypriot militants' attempt to annex the island to Greece resulted in Turkish intervention as a guarantor power. Following the intervention, Cyprus was divided into two parts, with the Turkish Cypriot state to the north and the Greek Cypriot administration to the south. In 2004, Turkish Cypriots approved a peace deal but it was rejected by Greek Cypriot voters. Once a final agreement is reached, it will be taken to both the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities for a referendum.