President Erdoğan expected to visit Russia, meet Putin in early March

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first half of March, the Interfax news agency quoted Turkey's ambassador to Russia, Hüseyin Diriöz, as saying on Friday.

Diriöz said the two leaders, who repaired relations last year after a diplomatic spat and are currently working together to broker a peace deal in Syria, would discuss how to improve relations, according to Interfax.

The planned visit would be the fourth meeting between the two leaders in the last six months, Diriöz said.

He added that the meeting will further enhance the relations between the two countries.

Bringing visa exemption for Turkish businessmen and politicians will also be covered during the meeting, Diriöz said.

Having suffered from the jet downing incident on Nov. 25, 2015, the relations between Turkey and Russia recovered after the July 15 coup attempt.