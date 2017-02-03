Syrian opposition not attending Geneva talks

The Syrian opposition has announced that they will not attend the Syrian talks that are expected to be held in Geneva on Feb. 20.



"We cannot attend talks which don't provide the transmission of political power to transitional governments," the opposition stated yesterday in a written statement.



It was also stressed that a political solution in Syria only can be established with the total implementation of the cease-fire agreement.



The Syrian opposition also added that the person who represents a group cannot be determined by foreign powers, referring to the U.N. envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura. The Syrian talks will commence on Feb. 20 in Geneva.



Meanwhile, Russia, Turkey, and Iran will discuss how the cease-fire in Syria is being implemented at a meeting in Astana on Feb. 6, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday.



A month ago, a cease-fire deal brokered by Turkey and Russia went into effect across war-torn Syria. Although the Assad regime has continued to shell and bomb some opposition-held areas where there is no terrorist activity, the cease-fire deal is still in effect in most parts of Syria.



Turkey, Iran, and Russia gathered in the Kazakh capital of Astana to attend peace talks between the Syrian opposition and the Bashar Assad regime.



In the talks held on Jan. 23-24, Turkey, Russia, and Iran agreed on a joint mechanism designed to monitor cease-fire violations in an attempt to curb the bloodshed in Syria. Sergey Lavrov officially announced the establishment of the joint mechanism on Tuesday.