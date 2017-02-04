Foreign Ministry organizes courses for university students

The Center for Strategic Research (SAM), as part of the Foreign Ministry, has organized a winter school for undergraduate students with the aim of informing the interested parties in the workings of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Turkish foreign policy.

Thirty-nine undergraduate students from the faculty of economic and administrative sciences attended the 6th annual winter school, which was held between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3, and throughout the program information related to Turkish foreign policy and diplomatic career opportunities at the Foreign Ministry was provided to the students.

The students who participated in the program were provided with a certificate at the end of the program.