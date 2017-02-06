Poroshenko, Erdoğan note cooperation, security in Black sea

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko sent greetings to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, regarding the 25th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries.



In his message to the Turkish president, he stressed that maintaining peace in the Black Sea is a shared responsibility of both countries, adding that over the past 25 years the friendly bilateral relations have deepened and created a solid foundation for Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation, Interfax-Ukraine reported.



He also recalled that the two countries have moved to implement projects in the defense industry.



Erdoğan also noted that the struggles that Ankara and Kiev encounter at the regional and international levels showed once again that Turkish-Ukrainian friendship rests on a solid foundation.



"No doubt, our excellent relations with friendly Ukraine will continue to develop in the near future. Turkey will undoubtedly support settlement in the region based on the preservation of territorial integrity and sovereignty of our strategic partner of Ukraine," said Erdoğan, expressing the hope that his visit to Ukraine, which is scheduled in the coming months, will give a new impetus to relations.