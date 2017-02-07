Saudi FM in Ankara to discuss regional and international issues

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir will be in Ankara today and tomorrow to attend the first session of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.



The two sides last year agreed to hold a coordination council amid efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the countries and address Turkish-Saudi cooperation.



According to the Foreign Ministry's statement, "The two sides will explore prospective areas for cooperation to further develop bilateral relations in all fields," adding that Turkey and Saudi Arabia, "Will also exchange views on regional and international issues."In addition to meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister Al-Jubeir is also expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



Ankara and Riyadh have managed to forge a strong partnership in several areas in recent years.



In April 2016, a meeting between President Erdoğan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the Presidential Complex in Ankara resulted in an agreement to maintain current levels of cooperation between the regional powers while strengthening economic relations, especially in investment areas.The two leaders often speak on the phone to discuss regional issues and exchange ideas.



In September 2016, Al-Jubeir spoke to Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview where he stressed that Saudi Arabia is in close collaborations with Turkey on the issue of counter-terrorism while pointing to the extensive collaboration between the two countries and affirming that the Saudi government has not permitted the establishment of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)-related systems in the country.



Foreign Minister Al-Jubeir said there are no Gülenist schools in Saudi Arabia and stressed that the government would not allow FETÖ terrorists to establish any facilities in the country.