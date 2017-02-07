Turkey, Iran, Russia agree on more effective cooperation in Syria

In the second round of Astana talks on Monday, experts from Turkey, Russia and Iran agreed on the continuation of the tripartite mechanism in order to implement and observe the cease-fire deal in Syria.



The technical meeting in Kazakhstan's capital, involved experts from the three countries, as well as representatives from the United Nations and Jordan.



Speaking to the press after the meeting, the head of the Russian delegation, Stanislav Gadcimogamedov, said that they discussed issues regarding the implementation and more effective observation of the cease-fire. "The committees expressed their willingness to continue cooperation," Gadcimogamedov said.



Meanwhile, speaking at a press meeting in Ankara yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş pointed out that the Astana talks was not an alternative or an opponent for the Geneva talks and hoped that the negotiation climate in Astana will affect the Geneva talks positively.



"Our goal is, no matter whether in Astana or Geneva, the completion of the peace process and the implementation of a fair and permanent peace deal as demanded by the Syrian people," Kurtulmuş said.



In late December, a cease-fire deal, brokered by Turkey and Russia, went into effect across war-torn Syria. Although, the Assad regime has continued to shell and bomb some opposition-held areas, where there were no terrorist activities, the cease-fire deal is still in effect in most parts of Syria.



Turkey, Iran and Russia gathered in the Kazakh capital of Astana to attend peace talks between the Syrian opposition and the Bashar Assad regime. In the talks, held on Jan. 23-24, the three countries agreed on a joint-mechanism, designed to monitor any cease-fire violations, in an attempt to curb the bloodshed in Syria. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov officially announced the establishment of the joint mechanism last week.