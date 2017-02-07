US President Trump to call President Erdoğan for first time

U.S. President Donald Trump will have a phone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at 4:05 PM EST, the White House confirmed on Tuesday. The phone conversation between the two leaders will mark the first time the presidents of the two NATO ally countries will speak with each other as heads of the state.

As Turkey looks to open a new page with the new administration in Washington, Trump has a set of disagreements which he needs to deal with Ankara, left by from the former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Perhaps the hottest disagreement between Ankara and Washington concerns the U.S.'s support of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF), which is predominantly led by the PKK terror organization's Syria offshoot, the PYD. While former administration in Washington argued that the SDF is the most effective "partner" of the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition, Turkey identifies the PYD as a terrorist organization because of the organic links the group has with the PKK, and has declared numerous times that one terror group cannot be used to eliminate another terror group.



Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union recognize the PKK as a terrorist organization. The EU and the U.S., however, do not categorize the PYD and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) as a terrorist organization, though Turkey strongly opposes any PKK-affiliated group south of its border, both in Iraq and Syria, saying it constitutes a national security threat to its borders.

Another issue which is awaiting to be discussed between Ankara and Washington is the extradition of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) leader, Fetullah Gülen, who has been residing in the U.S. since 1999. The U.S. has been reluctant to arrest and extradite terror leader Gülen, despite an extradition treaty signed between the two countries.

Ankara has voiced willingness to open a clean slate with hopes that Trump administration will not repeat the mistakes made by the Obama administration regarding U.S.-Turkey relations, and expect Washington to extradite Gülen and stop cooperation with the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot PYD-YPG.

Meanwhile, Trump will also speak with the Spanish prime minister, the White House said.