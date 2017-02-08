Ankara says Israeli settlement law ‘unacceptable'

Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Israel's adoption of a law that will enable the construction of an additional 4,000 units of settlements on private Palestinian land. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said, "The policy Israel persistently pursues despite the U.N. Security Council Resolution dated Dec. 23, 2016 and numbered 2,334 which put on record that illegal settlement activities at the occupied Palestinian territories are destroying the basis for the two-state solution, is unacceptable." Turkey has previously condemned the construction of settlements and has urged Israel to comply with international law.



Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem are considered to be illegal under international law and are major stumbling blocks to peace as they are built on land the Palestinians want for their own state.



There are reportedly 570,000 Israelis who live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, among over 2.6 million Palestinians.



The new controversial law makes it legal for the Israelis to seize land, privately owned by the Palestinian population, ownership of which is accepted according by Israeli laws and uses it for building illegal settlements.



"This is an escalation that would only lead to more instability and chaos. It is unacceptable. It is denounced and the international community should act immediately," said Nabil Abu Rdeneh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as quoted by the Associated Press.