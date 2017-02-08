CIA Director Pompeo to pay first overseas visit to Turkey

CIA Director Mike Pompeo, appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump, is due to pay his first overseas visit to Turkey on Thursday.

Pompeo's visit comes after the phone conversation between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Trump on late Wednesday.

PKK's Syrian affiliate PYD/YPG, and the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) are expected to be the main discussion topics during Pompeo's visit to Turkey.

In a statement, the White House announced that the Erdoğan-Trump conversation had been productive.

Trump reiterated U.S. support to Turkey as a strategic partner and a NATO ally, and welcomed Turkey's contributions to the anti-Daesh campaign, while also highlighting the two countries enjoy a "close, long-standing relationship."

Turkey's relations with the U.S. under the Obama administration have been strained, with Ankara frequently expressing frustrations over U.S. reluctance to extradite the leader of FETÖ, and Washington's support of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is predominantly led by the PKK terror organization's Syria offshoot, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).