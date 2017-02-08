PM Yıldırım to attend conference, visit key German cities ahead of referendum

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım will be in Germany from Feb. 17-19 attending the Munich Security Conference, where he is expected to meet Turkish citizens living in the country and ask for their support in the upcoming referendum on the constitutional amendment.



Yıldırım will meet nearly 15,000 Turkish expats to elaborate on the constitutional amendment package, and its most significant component, the Presidential system that will change the current parliamentary system to a presidential one and replace the Prime Ministry with the presidential post.



The prime minister's visit to Germany comes amid efforts to get expat voters to rally behind the constitutional amendment package in the upcoming referendum, with hopes that the presidential system will contribute to Turkey's strength and stability in the international arena.



Ahead of his visit to Munich, Yıldırım will visit Malta on Feb. 16 to meet the president of the European Union.



While in Germany, he is also expected to visit Cologne and Frankfurt, key German cities home to a vast number of Turkish expats, for events organized by the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD).



The Munich Security Conference is a major global forum, hosting a large number of top policymakers from around the world who are expected to participate in discussions on current and future security policies.



The referendum on the constitutional changes, proposed by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), is expected to be held in early April.



Turkish citizens living in 57 foreign countries will be able to vote at designated locations during the upcoming referendum which, is approved, will see the parliamentary system switch to a presidential one.