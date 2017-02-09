   
DIPLOMACY
Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov discuss Syria developments in phone call

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, (C), shakes hands with Turkey's FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, as they and Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif, (L), leave a joint news conference after their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (AP Photo)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed recent developments in Syria in a phone call on Thursday.

The two countries have recently agreed on on the continuation of the tripartite mechanism including Iran on Monday at the second round of Astana talks.

Turkey, Iran and Russia gathered in the Kazakh capital to attend peace talks between the Syrian opposition and the Bashar Assad regime.

In the talks, held on Jan. 23-24, the three countries agreed on a joint-mechanism, designed to monitor any cease-fire violations, in an attempt to curb the bloodshed in Syria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov officially announced the establishment of the joint mechanism last week.

