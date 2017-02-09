Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov discuss Syria developments in phone call

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed recent developments in Syria in a phone call on Thursday.

The two countries have recently agreed on on the continuation of the tripartite mechanism including Iran on Monday at the second round of Astana talks.

Turkey, Iran and Russia gathered in the Kazakh capital to attend peace talks between the Syrian opposition and the Bashar Assad regime.

In the talks, held on Jan. 23-24, the three countries agreed on a joint-mechanism, designed to monitor any cease-fire violations, in an attempt to curb the bloodshed in Syria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov officially announced the establishment of the joint mechanism last week.