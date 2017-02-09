FM Çavuşoğlu visits Ukraine to enhance bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a visit to Ukraine today to attend the fifth meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group.



Çavuşoğlu and his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin will review all dimensions of bilateral relations and discuss new cooperation opportunities, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday in a written statement.



"Furthermore, the two sides will have a comprehensive exchange of views on current regional and international issues with a special emphasis on the situation of Crimean Tatars as well as the recent developments in eastern regions of Ukraine," the statement added. A "Plan for Consultations" between the ministries will also be signed following the talks.



During his two-day visit, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu will meet Ambassador Ertuğrul Apakan, the head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine.



Çavuşoğlu's visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Ukraine. The Joint Strategic Planning Group functions under the High Level Strategic Council between the two countries.



Ukraine has been wracked by conflict since March 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea after an illegal independence vote.



Along with many U.N. countries, the U.S., the EU and Turkey also have not recognized Crimea as Russian territory.