Libyan Presidency Council leader visits Ankara with economy, security, energy on agenda

The head of the Libyan Presidency Council Fayez Mustafa Al-Sarraj arrived in Ankara yesterday where he met with Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım to discuss counterterrorism, energy and economic development between Turkey and Libya as well as the political process under the Libyan Presidency Council. The Libyan leader expressed his sincere appreciation to Turkey for its support especially regarding the energy issue as Prime Minister Yıldırım vowed to enhance economic cooperation between the two states.



Prime Minister Yıldırım underlined in his remarks yesterday that a commission must be established to monitor developments regarding newly organized economic projects and other projects that were planned in the past: "The commission that will be established under the Economy Ministry will take into consideration the present conditions of more than 300 Turkish businesses operating in Libya in the past and in accordance with the mutual expectations, decisions on these companies will be made, thus allowing businesses to accelerate in the future," Yıldırım added.



Regarding the relationship between the two countries, which quickened especially after the 2011 revolution, Fayez Mustafa Al-Sarraj emphasized that Turkey supported the Presidency Council to build political stability in Libya. For economic development, Al-Sarraj stated his demand on Turkish business companies to turn back to Libya at the meeting. The Libyan leader also touched upon the visa issues and said, "The prioritized issue of counterterrorism against Daesh for both countries; thus, visa liberalization will come to the point after ensuring security within the country," he added. In addition, Al-Sarraj expressed his appreciation regarding the recent reopening of the Turkish embassy in Tripoli and flights between Tripoli and Istanbul recently offered by Turkish Airlines (THY).



Relations between Turkey and Libya have gained new momentum since Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's recent visit back in May 2016 to begin the process of reopening the Turkish embassy in Tripoli, which has been closed since 2014 due to the security reasons. Turkey officially reopened its embassy in Libya last month after two years of closure, which is viewed as a contribution to Libya gaining back its stability and reviving bilateral relations between the two countries. With Turkey continuing to demonstrate a supportive stance toward the Libyan people and the National Consensus government especially following the Arab Spring, Minister Çavuşoğlu during his visit also added that "The reopening of the embassy will allow Turkey to make stronger contributions to efforts to build peace and stability, as well as reconstruction in Libya."



Furthermore, Turkey supported Libya in combating the terror group Daesh in Derna, Benghazi and Sirte, having recently signed the Vienna Communique, paving the way for Libya to provide arms in fighting against Daesh.



After the 2011 Revolution in Libya, Turkey had anticipated a strong alliance with Libya and was the first country to appoint an envoy to the new authorities in Tripoli in September 2011. Turkey had trained 804 police officers and 299 soldiers upon the Libyan government's request after the revolution. In addition, Turkey has followed the political crisis and armed conflicts in Libya since 2014, and also supported U.N.-brokered peace talks which led an agreement provided stability to Libya in December 2015.