Essay contest to tell world about July 15 coup attempt in Turkey

The municipality of Zeytinburnu, a district in central Istanbul, has organized an essay contest on the July 15 abortive coup attempt perpetrated by members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) embedded in the ranks of the Turkish military.



The contest offers TL 5,000 ($1,450) for the winner, TL 3,000 for the runner-up and TL 2,000 for the third place contestant. In total, TL 80,000 will be provided in rewards to successful competitors, who will write essays in English about their experiences on the night of July 15.



The requirements to compete in the contest include being a Turkish citizen or an expat that experienced the night of the coup attempt. The competitors are also required to be a master or doctorate student, academician, director or employee in a national or international media organization; a retired soldier or diplomat; or a director or employee in a scientific, cultural or sociological research institution.



The contest, also sponsored by the Turkuvaz Media Group and Daily Sabah Centre for Policy Studies, is free to join.



There are eight categories for the competition, according to the official website.



1) Turkey's democratic journey and the development of anti-coup sentiment, from the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey on Oct. 29, 1923, to the occupation of the terrorist FETÖ coup attempt on July 15, 2016



2) The differences and similarities of the July 15 coup attempt with the previous coups in Turkey and world history (Occupation, Terror, Civil War Risk, et cetera)



3) Internal-external Actors, chaos and the risk of civil war in the coup attempt on July 15, 2016



4) The attitudes of institutions like the U.N., NATO, the EU and countries such as the U.S. and Russia against the coup attempt on July 15, 2016



5) The contributions from mosques and the media and digital platforms in the prevention of the coup attempt on July 15, 2016



6) The attitudes of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, Parliament, the Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) opposition parties and other politicians in the prevention of the coup attempt on July 15, 2016



7) Examples of resistance from people who were the real protectors against the coup attempt on July 15, 2016 and the religious, social and political analyses of the resistance and the exemplary nature of resistance to the world



8) The democracy watch for 27 nights after the coup attempt and the social partnership against the coup.



The contest does not require paperwork. Applications will be made through the application form on the official website, where the essays will be uploaded in Microsoft Word .doc or .docx formats.