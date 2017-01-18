Malaysian envoy: Turkish cuisine can boost bilateral ties

Turkey's Ambassador to Malaysia, Başak Türkoğlu, has touted the role of Turkish cuisine in boosting ties between the two countries.



Speaking to the Anadolu Agency, the ambassador said Malaysians consumers paid a lot of attention to Turkish cuisine and invited Turkey's popular food and restaurant chains to invest in Malaysia.



"There is a big market. We need restaurants that offer elegant presentation and quality Ottoman as well as traditional Turkish cuisines," said Türkoğlu.



She said Malaysians wanted to taste Turkish food in their country, which she said would pave the way for a shift in tourism and a chance to let Malaysians know Turkey better.



"Turkish cuisine can be one of the gates to strengthen ties between the two countries. This may not work for every country, but for Malaysia it is possible," the ambassador said.



Stressing that it would be an easy operation in the Malaysian food market, she said it could work as a gateway for Turkish investors to enter the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market.



Talking about Malaysia's support for Turkey against the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ), the ambassador said the two countries shared "very good" cooperation in the political arena.



In her remarks, Türkoğlu confirmed only one FETÖ school had operated in Malaysia and went on to say, "Following the July 15 coup attempt, the administration of the school was taken over by Malaysian investors."



"There are no FETÖ schools in Malaysia at this moment," she said.



Led by the U.S.-based Fetullah Gülen, FETÖ is accused of orchestrating the July 15 coup plot in Turkey as well as being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.



The thwarted coup left 248 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.