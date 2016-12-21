Wall Street closes higher on banking, tech gains

Two of Wall Street's three indexes closed at record highs Tuesday as shares jumped at technology companies and major American investment banks.

The Dow added 91 points to end the day at 19,974 and the Nasdaq rose 26 points to close at 5,483-each news records.

The S&P increased eight points to finish the day at 2,270.

Stock prices of major American banks continued to increase on hopes President-elect Donald Trump's infrastructure plan would increase borrowing.

Citigroup shares rose 1.9 percent, while Goldman Sachs was up 1.6 percent and JP Morgan Chase saw a 1.3 percent increase.

Shares of American automaker and energy storage company Tesla rose 3 percent, while Yahoo was up 1.9 percent.