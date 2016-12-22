Economic ties not to lose momentum despite Russian envoy's assassination

The assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov was arranged at a time when Turkey's exports were returning to levels prior to the jet downing crisis in November 2015, Russian tourists were slowly coming back to Turkey, and the Turkish Stream project was approved.



The treacherous assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Ankara occurred at such a point when the normalization in relations between Turkey and Russia started bearing fruit in terms of not only politics and diplomacy but also economic relations.



Turkish-Russian relations began to recover following mutual talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin after the two sides suffered a major break when a Russian jet was downed by pilots linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in November 2015. Moreover, after June 2016, the atmosphere of mutual dialogue was at its highest levels, and exports and tourism returned to pre-jet crisis levels.



Russian tourists are in Turkey



The tourism sector, which was most affected by the jet crisis, began to recover as Russian tourists started to make their way back to Turkey. The number of Russian tourists fell to 47,000 in July; however, in the wake of the normalization in the relations, the said figure reached 104,000 in February, 208,000 in September and 222,000 in October.



Exports doubled



According to the Sabah daily, the monthly exports to Russia, which was $354 million in November last year and $301 million in December, reduced to $94 million in January. With the influence of the recovery in relations between the two countries, monthly exports to Russia, which reached up to $101 million in July when Russia opened its doors to some Turkish products, stood at $141 million in September and $174 million in October. The draft law on the Turkish gas pipeline, which was planned to be transferred from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, was sent to the Duma last week. The Turkish business world has shown a strong and unified reaction against the assassination of the Russian envoy to Ankara.



Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSİAD): We were deeply shocked by the treacherous assassination in Ankara. We would like to express our condolences to the people and the state of Russia, especially to the family of the esteemed diplomat Ambassador Karlov. We hope that the dark objectives behind this unacceptable attack will soon be revealed.



Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSİAD) President Nail Opak: We condemn this attack. It seems that terrorist organizations and their extensions intend to continue sabotaging the presence of Turkey in the region by targeting it in different ways. Whatever they do, they will not succeed.



Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ICC) President İbrahim Çağlar: I share the grief of the Russian people and condemn this attack. It will be well known by our Russian friends to whose purposes this humiliating attack serves. I believe that Turkish-Russian relations will not be affected.



Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) President Ömer Cihad Vardan: As Turkey, we have been facing terrorist attacks for years and we continue our fight against terrorism undauntedly and sensitively. We think that now, a common attitude must be taken all over the world to deal with such events.



The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) President Rıfat Hisarcıklıoğlu: The attack on the ambassador will never be accepted, and it is an inhuman act. I believe that the perpetrators of this treacherous attack will be revealed. I would like to express my condolences to the ambassador's family, relatives and the Russian people.



Ankara Chamber of Industry (ASO) President Nurettin Özdebir: I strongly condemn this treacherous attack that took place at a time when relations between our countries gained momentum and ties between our peoples strengthened.



Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ATO) President Gürsel Baran: There is no difference between this attack and the downing of the Russian jet. Those who previously set up a trap by downing a jet, today serve the same purpose by firing a bullet. Turkish and Russian public opinions will not fall into the trap set by this terrorist act.



İzmir Chamber of Commerce (İZTO) President Ekrem Demirtaş: We condemn this murder, which aims to destroy the relations between the two countries, whose friendship will provide numerous benefits both to the country and to the world. I would like to express my condolences to our nation and Russian people.



Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTSO) President İbrahim Burkay: Dark powers want to design the geography and the international relations of our country. A new one was added to the terrorist attacks that were conducted with treacherous plans. Neither country will be a part of this dirty game.



Anatolian Businessmen Association (ASKON) President Mustafa Koca: This incident once again shows that the game played on our country is huge. Turkey and Russia will not be deceived by this game. This attack will not affect the normalization process between the two countries.



Turkish-Russian Business Council President Tuncay Özilhan: This treacherous attack, which was carried out in the process of improving and deepening our relations with the Russian Federation, is very meaningful in timing. But we will not be deceived by this game.