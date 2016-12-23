ECB foresees above 1 pct inflation rate

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced that headline inflation rates in the eurozone were likely to rise above 1 percent at the beginning of the year.



The ECB's monthly economic bulletin report indicated, at its monetary policy meeting on Dec. 8, the Governing Council conducted a comprehensive assessment of the economic and inflation outlook and monetary policy stance, based on regular economic and monetary analysis. The report also confirms the need to extend the asset purchase program beyond March 2017 to preserve the monetary support needed to provide a steady convergence of inflation close to two percent level over the mid-term.



The report also revealed global activity in the second half of the year improved and was expected to continue to strengthen although it remains below its pre-crisis level, and continued accommodative policies and improving labor markets supported activity in the United States, but uncertainty about the U.S. and global outlook has increased since the U.S. election.



The report shows that oil prices rose, following the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) agreement on Nov. 30 and the effects of previous declines in oil price on global headline inflation were slowly diminishing, but plenty of global spare capacity was still restraining the inflation.



Stressing that the economic recovery in the euro area was continuing, the report notes that the real GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the area increased by 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis in the third quarter of 2016, following a similar growth in the second quarter. Incoming data, especially the survey results, point to a continuation of the growth trend in the fourth quarter of 2016, the report says.



The report also states that headline inflation rates were likely to rise above 1 percent mainly due to base effects in the annual change rate in energy prices. Supported by the ECB's monetary policy measures and expected economic recovery, the inflation rates should increase further in 2017, 2018 and 2019.