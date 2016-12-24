CEOs of foreign companies: ‘Discover Your Turkey Story!'

CEOs of 17 global companies operating in Turkey have taken part in promotional films within the framework of "Discover Your Turkey Story!" campaign. The said films will be shown in 5 countries in the new year.



The CEOs of 17 companies, including Vodafone, Unilever, Ford Global, BNP Paribas, Sberbank, GE Global, Toyota, Hyundai and Ford, gave the unified message "Come to Turkey. Discover your own story" in the promotional films shot as a part of the campaign.



The project, executed by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) under the leadership of Economy Ministry, will be shown in Britain, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, United States of America and the United Arab Emirates in the new year.



Enrique Jimenez, Spanish General Manager of Philip Morris/Sabancı, who took part in the films, said, "We know that hard times are coming and going. The Turkish economy is in a much better condition than the world has seen. Growth continues, current account deficit is still at minimal levels." Noting that perceptions and expectations need to be managed well, Jimenez said, "We have a mission to explain to our stakeholders abroad why we believe in Turkey."



Emphasizing the importance of the said campaign, Enrique Jimenez said that Turkey is having a difficult year. "Considering the recent events in Besiktas and Kayseri, the words are insufficient to explain feelings. I believe that international companies have bigger responsibilities in such difficult times," Jimenez said, recalling that Philip Morris / Sabancı has been operating in Turkey for many years, and that hard times come and go.



Pointing out that the state of the economy is determined by perceptions and anticipations, Jimenez also stressed that the Turkish economy is in much better condition than the world has seen.



According to considering the economic picture in Turkey, growth continues and the current account deficit is still at minimal levels. He also said perceptions and expectations need to be managed well, and they have a mission to explain to their stakeholders abroad why they believe in Turkey. "We should all continue to contribute to the economy. Even a small contribution can bring out huge consequences in total," Jimenez added.



Recalling that they have invested over $300 million in Turkey over the past three years, Jimenez noted that the biggest production facility under the scope of Phillip Morris is located in Torbalı, and that they export more than 100 professionals from Turkey to the world.