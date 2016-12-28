Turkey earns over $318M in bridge, highway tolls

Turkey earned over TL 1.11 billion ($318.2 million) from tolls collected at its two bridges over the Istanbul Strait and linked roads in the 11 months of 2016, according to the country's highway directorate on Tuesday.



The July 15 Martyrs Bridge and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, both of which are over the Bosporus connecting Europe to Asia, yielded around TL 268.3 million, while the highways earned TL 845.35 million, according to data released by the Turkish Highways Directorate.



The figures indicate that around 386.3 million vehicles paid tolls in the period. Last year, 412.4 million vehicles used the toll bridges and roads in Turkey, paying TL 880.2 million. The bridge toll at that time was TL 4.25 per passage.